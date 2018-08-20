Decatur police warn of online banking fraud

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - For several months, the Decatur Police Department has been busy dealing with hundreds of fraud cases because of financial payment options Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.
Apple Pay and Samsung pay are both apps you can get on your phone.
Detective Michael Ferguson with the Decatur Police Department says you should be proactive and call your bank and let them know you don’t want them. He says if you don’t, you could become the next victim.
Police officers in Decatur are staying busy helping victims of online banking fraud.
“We’re talking large amounts of money, hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Ferguson.
Officers have reported hundreds of cases in just a couple of months.
“The financial institutions are reporting that someone will call your financial institution pretending to be you, and get the Samsung Pay or Apple Pay turned on a phone, with your account information on their phone,” said Ferguson.
Technology experts say someone can also hack your phone and steal your banking information without calling your bank.
“It’s impossible to eliminate risks. It’s impossible to get something 100 percent cyber secure. If someone says something is 100 percent cyber secure, it’s probably not accurate,” said cybersecurity engineer Patrick Phillips.
Technology experts say there are a lot of risks when you make any type of transaction, and although there are a lot of safety features, they can’t guarantee their success because there are a lot of people who can hack your phone.
“iPhone 10 came out, it was really big on facial recognition, some people in Vietnam broke that within a couple of weeks just using masks and things like that,” said Phillips.
Technology experts and officers both agree, if you have any concerns it’s always safe to pay using cash, and once again call your bank and let them know you don’t want to use any financial app.
