Day at the beach turns to panic, tragedy; married couple die

A young girl enjoys the surf at Seabrook Beach, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Seabrook, N.H. Authorities in New Hampshire say two swimmers caught in riptides on Sunday have died. Rip currents, sometimes referred to as riptides, are narrow channels of water that move as fast as 8 feet a second and occur at any beach with breaking waves. Anyone caught in them is advised to swim parallel to shore to escape their pull. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)