Comedian accused of sexual harassment during Purdue freshman show

LAFAYETTE, IN (WRTV/CNN) - Students at Indiana’s Purdue University sent a message to a comedian whose jokes they considered sexually harassing.
They walked out of an Andy Gross show over the weekend after his behavior toward a female student made many uncomfortable.
“I was kind of frozen in my seat honestly.” said Jeff Terpstra.
At a Boiler Gold Rush event, students were left in shock after a night of empowering freshmen students took a turn for the worse as the comedian asked a Purdue student on stage.
“He went through some card tricks, some magic tricks, made her step closer and closer and acted like is genitalia were talking to her, saying things that were downright nasty,” Terpstra said.
There were more than 7,000 students in the audience as some say Gross made sexually harassing comments.
"As soon as you could see on her face that she was uncomfortable, there was a hush over the room, everything kind of fell silent." Terpstra said.
"It was just terrible, it was just really awkward." Kira Bandukwala said.
"I just thought it was kind of awkward and not that funny." Emily Lu said.
One freshman felt bullied, after she said gross made an obscene hand gesture at her.
"I think he should apologize to the students of purdue in general," Maria Surman said.
The university states they will not work with gross again, the Boiler family standing up against inappropriate conduct.
“It’s sad that this is what had to happen, but the silver lining is that it did bring us all closer together.” Terpstra said.
The center for advocacy, response and education at Purdue also responding, saying they will help anyone affected by the performance.
In addition, a hashtag on Twitter, #AndyGrossisGross, sought to make people aware of what happened at Purdue.
Parents and students are frustrated about the incident.
“Sexual harassment is not a joke,” said Julia Conversa, the student who said she was harassed by Gross.
Gross hasn’t responded to the claims via social media.
