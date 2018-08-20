Caught on camera: Drug addict steals donations meant for 7-year-old’s funeral

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJXT/CNN) - Authorities say a woman arrested on theft charges admitted to stealing $600 worth of donations for the family of a fatally shot 7-year-old girl in order to support her drug habit.
Tammy Crews, 46, appeared in court Sunday, where she pled guilty to a drug paraphernalia charge. She is also accused of felony grand theft, for which the judge set her bond at $10,000.
Deputies arrested Crews on the charges Saturday afternoon after receiving a tip.
Only a few hours earlier, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing a woman stealing a donation jar that contained $600 from El Tapatio Restaurant on Thursday.
The money inside the jar was intended for the family of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva, who was hit by a stray bullet and killed Aug. 11 during a shootout among three men.
When questioned by authorities, Crews said she stole the donations to “support her crack cocaine addiction” and used the money to buy drugs.
A crack pipe was recovered during Crews’ arrest.
According to inmate records, Saturday marked Crews’ 12th arrest. Court records show she has been found guilty in multiple drug and prostitution charges dating back to 2003.
Crews’ next court date is set for Sept. 11.
The three men believed to have been involved in the shootout that killed Heidy have all been arrested.
Copyright 2018 WJXT, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Family photo via CNN. All rights reserved.