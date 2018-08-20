Caught on camera: Drug addict steals donations meant for 7-year-old’s funeral

Tapatio Restaurant at 7900 103rd Street had this woman come in and steal a donation jar for the family of Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, 7, who was shot and killed recently. Estimated $600 stolen.



Who is she and most of all who does that? Find her Twitter. JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org pic.twitter.com/TML8wsAn3n