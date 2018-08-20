Baaad goats roam New York transit line

NEW YORK (RNN) – Sometimes they’re just going to get your goat.
The New York City Subway found that out Monday when a couple of the four-legged critters made a nuisance of themselves along the rails in one of the five boroughs.
“Two very baaaaad boys,” NYCT Subway tweeted.
“A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn. They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted.”
But the goat situation soon got a bit wild and woolly.
The folks running the transit system rerouted trains while the New York police worked to retrieve the Big Apple outlaws.
“The goats have been removed from the tracks by NYPD, and service is resuming,” NYCT Subway tweeted. “We thank ewe for your patience.”
