Venezuelans jittery ahead of sudden economic reforms

Customers stand in a practically empty Las Pulgas market, where vegetables and fruit are normally sold, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. In addition to a general lack of produce, some venders are holding back their merchandise as they brace for dramatic economic measures to be put in place Monday, including a 3,000 percent hike in the minimum wage and a new currency that lops five zeros off the country’s fast-depreciating bills. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)