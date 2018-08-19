School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, the scene of a deadly shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a new school year with additional security measures in place following a shooting in May that left 10 people dead. For some students, Monday, Aug. 20, will be the first time they’ve been back in class since the shooting, which happened near the end of the school year. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)