Police searching for suspect in Oxford, AL shooting

OXFORD, AL (WAFF) -Police in Oxford, AL are searching for a suspect in a shooting that they say could be headed toward Huntsville.
Oxford Police responded to a home invasion at a Sterling Point Apartments early Sunday morning. Authorities say the suspect, Dewann Brown, forced his way into an apartment and proceeded to shoot the victim, Valente Williams. Brown reportedly fled in a blue Dodge SUV.
Williams was taken to UAB in Birmingham. Police say he is talking and coherent.
Police say Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. His current whereabouts or the motive for the shooting are not yet known. However, they say Brown has ties to Anniston and Huntsville.
