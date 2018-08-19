Cuomo says Trump fools the country, but not New York

In this photo provided by the Office of the Governor of New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center left, sits with the congregation at the First Baptist Church of Crown Heights in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. In a searing speech from the pulpit, Cuomo said Donald Trump has fooled many people in this country, but the Democrat said the Republican president hasn't fooled New Yorkers. Cuomo hammered the president for creating what he called a "frightening portrait" of today's America. (Office of the Governor of New York/Kevin Coughlin via AP)