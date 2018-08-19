Morgan County children on waiting list for Pre-K service

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - More than 100 students who were signed up for pre-kindergarten service are still on a waiting list.
Parents of those children received a message telling them they did not have space, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
“If we have to turn away one child, that’s one too many,” said Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr.
The majority of children affected are in Decatur City Schools. Superintendent Michael Douglas says 64 are waiting in Decatur.
“Way too many, and we have to do something about this,” said Douglas.
