Morgan County authorities searching for escaped inmate

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Morgan County are searching for an escaped inmate.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that 39-year-old Christopher Michael Walker, of Decatur. walked away from his work detail at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on 14th Street Southeast at 10 p.m. on Friday.
Walker is described as being 5-foot-10-inches, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly in custody on a bond revocation.
Authorities have issued a warrant for Walker’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.
