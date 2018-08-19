Maryland private school investigating alleged sexual abuse

Former students told the newspaper it was widely known that some Key teachers had sex with underage students. Some teachers were fired after complaints from students or parents, according to interviews with accusers. But many stayed in the classrooms, continuing the alleged abuse, according to the report. The accusers, who are now in their 50s and 60s, said the school has yet to confront the scope of the behavior, and its effects are still being felt more than 40 years later.