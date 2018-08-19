LEADING OFF: Mets-Phils in Little League game, Urena starts

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018 file photo Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery (4) throws the ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Some talented, young baseball players have competed at the Little League World Series over the last 71 years. Fifty-four have gone on to realize another dream _ making the majors. Kingery will be one of the three Little League veterans on hand when the Mets play the Phillies in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Says Kingery: "It'll be good to go watch a game, hang out with some Little Leaguers and play a big game." (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, file)