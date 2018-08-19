ICE detains man driving wife to hospital to give birth, says he’s a murder suspect

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - While a couple was hurrying to the hospital to deliver a baby boy, ICE agents arrested the husband, who is allegedly wanted in Mexico on murder charges.
The incident happened Wednesday in San Berardino, CA, but mother of five Maria del Carmen Venegas is still holding back the tears. She said she's doing poorly right now, and this is when she most needs her husband, Joel Arrona.
Arrona was detained by ICE agents Wednesday, the same day Venegas gave birth to a baby boy in a planned C-section.
Lori Haley, a spokeswoman for ICE, released a statement Saturday saying Arrona, a Mexican national, is wanted in his home country under a warrant for homicide charges, according to The Washington Post.
However, Venegas didn't know what was going on at the time of her husband's arrest. She said he had no criminal history and that police had never stopped him, not even to give him a ticket.
Store surveillance video showed her hysterical after two cars surrounded the couple's vehicle at a San Bernardino, CA, gas station and arrested Arrona. The couple had been on the way to the hospital.
Arrona's legal representative, Emilio Amaya Garcia, denied his client faces criminal charges in Mexico, The Post reports. He said he was also concerned for how the arrest may have affected Venegas, who had preeclampsia, a complication of pregnancy marked by high blood pressure.
“They left her alone,” Garcia told The Post. “They put the well-being and safety of the mother and baby at risk.”
Venegas was forced to drive herself to the hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy.
According to The Washington Post, Haley didn’t say whether the arresting ICE agents considered delaying Arrona’s arrest until after the birth or if they could have escorted Venegas to the hospital, given her condition.
Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.