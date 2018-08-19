Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

Kent Arnaud, 57, said this year's drought may be the worst since 1980 at the 1,500-acre (607-hectare) cattle farm he operates with his father and son near Monett in southwestern Missouri. Arnaud said he and his relatives are scrambling to find enough feed for the cattle over the winter. They've even sold off some calves early so they won't have to feed them in the cold-weather months. The calves are typically sold in November or December.