Cyprus extradites Egyptian hijacker who dropped legal fight

FILE - It his April 22, 2016 file photo, EgyptAir plane hijacking suspect Seif Eddin Mustafa, center, with a t-shirt reading "Cici Killer", is escorted by Cyprus police officers as he arrives in a court in capital Nicosia, Cyprus. Cyprus police say an Egyptian man who in 2016 hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight and ordered it to land on the east Mediterranean island has been extradited to his homeland. Police said Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, that Seif Eddin Mustafa boarded an EgyptAir flight that took off for Egypt on Saturday evening. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)