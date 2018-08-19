Convicted Madison County sex offender found operating bounce house

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A convicted Madison County sex offender is facing new charges in Limestone County.
An off-duty sex offender investigator spotted James Harold Bingham working with an entertainment group dealing with children.
61-year-old Bingham was reportedly operating a bounce house in Limestone County when he was arrested. He had previously been arrested in 2015 when he failed to notify authorities that he had changed jobs.
Bingham was convicted in December 2009 in a second-degree sexual abuse case involving an 11-year-old in Limestone County.
