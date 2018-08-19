Belarusian leader Lukashenko fires Cabinet as economy sinks

A new Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas poses for a photo in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the country's prime minister and other top ministers, according to information released from the Presidential office, and named Rumas, the former head of the country's Development Bank, as new prime minister. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)