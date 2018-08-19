Aretha Franklin came to Washington to sing _ and for history

But it was through the election of President Bill Clinton that Aretha Franklin's career experienced a resurgence. Both Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton told Aretha they grew up on "Respect" and loved soul. "To have a fellow baby boomer — a bubba and a saxophonist to boot — in the White House, well, let the party began," Franklin said. In a violet-tulle-and-silver Bob Mackie evening gown, Franklin performed at two inaugural balls and on the inaugural telecast. It was during the Clinton celebration that Franklin said tempers flared over an "innocuous statement" she made about another diva's escort and the pair of singers got in a heated argument under "one of the great works of art in one of the historic rooms" of the White House, Franklin wrote.