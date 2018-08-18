UNA students move-in ahead of new school year

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - It was a big day for new students at the University of North Alabama (UNA) as they were able to move in on Friday.
Freshmen began moving into their dorm rooms on Friday and will continue on Saturday.
Upper classmen and some other students moved in on Thursday. Other students and staff members volunteered to help those students move-in.
“It’s such the face of what our university is, and kind of experience that we hope that they have here, you know there is a great support network and wonderful resources available and it really comforts the families to know they are leaving their students or family members in the hands of people who really want them to succeed.” said Jennifer Sutton, Director of Housing and Residence Life at UNA.
Around 800 students are expected to move onto campus.
