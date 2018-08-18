Salas takes advantage of Park's mistake to grab LPGA lead

Lizette Salas reacts after making a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By MICHAEL MAROT | August 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lizette Salas shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead over Sung Hyun Park and Amy Yang after the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

The 29-year-old former Southern California player hasn't won on the LPGA Tour since 2014. She took the lead with a birdie on the par-4, 16th — after Park hit her approach into the water en route to a double bogey.

Salas was at 21-under 195 at Brickyard Crossing. She matched the course record Thursday with a 62 and shot 69 in the second round.

Park, the two-time major winner from South Korea, was flirting with a 54-hole scoring record before the miscue. Park had a 66 as she chases her third win this season and tries to reclaim the world's No. 1 ranking.

Yang shot 65. Defending champ Lexi Thompson was five shots back after playing 27 holes in 10 under Saturday, posting rounds of 68 and 64.

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, hits to the sixth green during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Lexi Thompson talks with a rules official before hitting her second shot to the 10th green from the sixth fairway during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. Thompson's caddie Kevin McAlpine is at left. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Ji Young Ko, of South Korea, tees off on the seventh hole during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Nasa Hatoka, of Japan, reacts to a missed putt on the fifth green during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Amy Yang, of South Korea, hits to the fifth green during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Angel Yin watches her putt on the fifth green during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Lexi Thompson tees off on the first hole during the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
