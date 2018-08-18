Stormy Daniels drops out of UK reality show at last minute

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. USA. Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress and nemesis of U.S. President Donald Trump, has pulled out of a British reality-TV show at the last minute after a dispute with producers, according to information released Friday Aug. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, FILE)