Shooting injures 2 at FL high school football game

(RNN) – Two people were shot at a Florida high school football game Friday night.
The victims are being treated at area hospitals.
The shooting happened at Palm Beach Central High School, whose football team was playing William T. Dwyer High School.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office initially identified both victims as students, though it soon corrected that detail, tweeting late Friday night that the two victims were not students, but were instead two adult males.
The sheriff's office said the shooting "was not a result of a current altercation or a random act of violence."
The office had earlier tweeted that "a group of students attending an event on school grounds got into an altercation which resulted in two victims being shot."
The sheriff's office said the investigation "is very active and ongoing."
The victims' conditions are currently unknown.
Videos from the football game showed a frantic evacuation and heavy police response.
