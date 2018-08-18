Sen. Jones gives Huntsville updates on Washington

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - U.S. Sen. Doug Jones stopped by Huntsville on Friday to give an inside look at what’s happening on Capitol Hill.
It’s been about seven months since Jones took his seat representing Alabama. He addressed a full house at the Von Braun Center to address what he’s doing for the Tennessee Valley, specifically when it comes to growing our economy.
So far, he says he’s sponsored 106 bills with over 90 of them being bipartisan.
He said he’s happy with giving the military a 2.6 percent pay raise and $9.7 billion to missile defense agency.
“There is so much about our federal budget that goes right back here into this community it is truly astounding and you are all to be commended,” said Jones.
As for the Space Force, Jones thinks it’s a long-term project and one you can’t just start giving money to immediately.
“I got the impression that the president woke up one morning and saw something in a comic book or something and said this is a great idea. But I know there has been a lot of talk about it and there has been work on it and I think its something that is going to have to be studied," he said.
He’s also very outspoken on tariffs. He is putting together a bill with other senators to try to put the brakes on the foreign automobile tariffs.
“We seem to be playing a game of chicken with China and I can tell you and I bet our military folks can agree they don’t blink and they have enough investments here and around the world that they can withstand a lot more than what I think that the American people think that they can with a lot of the trade war talks that we have going on right now," he said.
He doesn’t want the people of Alabama to underestimate having a Democrat representing them in Washington.
“We are doing things in your interest. We may get there in different ways but at the end of the day but public service is a good thing. We can make great things happen," he said.
Health care was also another big topic of discussion, especially the opioid epidemic. Jones said it’s truly a crisis from one side of the state to the other, and he is working to put together a bill to help combat that.
He stopped by HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to speak with local researchers, doctors, health advocates and parents about Alabama’s health care needs.
A major theme throughout the discussion has been support for Alabama’s rural areas. They said they need more resources, more doctors and more money.
The senator said he will be taking these ideas and needs back to Washington.
