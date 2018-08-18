Scientists downgrade alert level for Hawaii volcano

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows Halemaumau Crater, which has quadrupled in size since May, and Kilauea Caldera at Kilauea volcano's summit inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Slowing activity at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is prompting scientists to downgrade their alert level for the mountain. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP)