Redshirt freshmen ready for action after year-long wait

Notre Dame technically doesn't label any of its players as redshirt freshmen, but Armstrong fits the profile as a sophomore who didn't play a down last season. Armstrong signed with Notre Dame as a receiver but started working more in the backfield this spring and has impressed. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has cited Armstrong's versatility while comparing him to Theo Riddick, a former Irish running back now with the Detroit Lions. Armstrong could get a featured role in a Notre Dame rushing attack that's unsettled following the departure of Josh Adams and the dismissals of CJ Holmes and Deon McIntosh .