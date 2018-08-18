Producer who worked with Franklin recalls great performances

Ehrlich quickly started running through the many performers on hand who could fill the time — he first thought of asking Stevie Wonder to do something amazing, as Wonder is known to do. But then Ehrlich recalled Franklin had performed at a tribute concert to Pavarotti two nights earlier, and sung "Nessun Dorma." She was already due to do a short performance of "Respect" for a "Blues Brothers" anniversary number — perhaps she would fill in for the famed opera tenor?