Pakistan's Imran Khan sworn in as prime minister

A motorcyclist moves past a poster with images of Imran Khan as it is displayed in the celebration of his government on a bridge in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan's cricket star-turned-politician Khan was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday despite protests by opposition parties, which accuse the security services of intervening on his behalf in last month's elections. The poster reads 'Welcome to this new government with new hopes and aspiration'. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)