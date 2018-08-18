No prison time for former doctor convicted of raping sedated woman

(RNN) - A former doctor who was convicted of raping a heavily sedated patient won't serve any prison time.
A judge in Texas sentenced Shafeeq Sheikh to 10 years of probation on Friday, according to USA Today. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
Sheikh was a physician at the Baylor College of Medicine.
In 2013, a patient dealing with wheezing and shortness of breath checked into Houston's Ben Taub Hospital. She was sedated and kept overnight.
Police said Sheikh sexually assaulted the victim in her room several times throughout the night. The nurse’s button in her room had been unplugged, so the victim’s calls for help went unheard.
Security cameras captured him on the same floor as the victim and a rape kit tied him to the crime.
Sheikh claimed the contact was consensual, but The Houston Chronical reported that the victim was not assigned to his care.
Two years after the incident, Sheikh was arrested and charged. He was convicted on Thursday.
He no longer works at the hospital and the Texas Medical Board revoked his medical license in 2015.
The victim told KHOU she believes there are other victims.
"Of course, yes, and the reason I think so is because this person had everything very organized," she said. “I represent lots of women, women who've been raped and mistreated.”
