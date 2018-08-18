Lawyers will seek to shift blame for warehouse fire at trial

FILE - This combination of June 2017 file booking photos provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for Harris and Almena, charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Lawyers for the two men charged in the Northern California warehouse fire that killed 36 people said Friday they are now preparing for a trial where they will try to shift blame for the blaze from their clients to others, including the building's owner and government officials.

Derick Almena, 48, and Max Harris, 28, on Friday appeared briefly in an Oakland courtroom for the first time since a judge scuttled a plea deal agreed to by prosecutors. They were ordered back to court in three weeks to schedule a trial.

Outside court, the men's lawyers say there's plenty of blame to share for the Dec. 2, 2016, fire in an Oakland warehouse illegally converted into an underground entertainment venue and live-work space for artists. The cause of the fire has never been determined, which the lawyers said is key part of the men's defense.

"It could have been arson," Almena's lawyer Tony Serra, said. "It could have been started by the guy next door ... who knows?"

Serra also said numerous government officials visited the illegally converted warehouse before the fire, and they had a duty to report the building's condition to authorities. Almena lived in the warehouse with his wife and three children and were visited by Alameda County's Child Protective Services officials several times. Oakland police officers were also called to the warehouse on several occasions to investigate noise complaints and tenant disputes, among other issues.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, crew workers walk behind debris from a warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has reversed course and says she will no longer consider plea deals to resolve the only criminal case filed in connection to a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
In addition, Oakland's fire department conceded that it failed to inspect the warehouse annually as required.

FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016 file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. A Northern California district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for two men charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court. (KGO-TV via AP, File)
"The city's negligence was criminal," said Curtis Briggs, Harris' lawyer.

FILE - In this July 25, 2018 file photo, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley speaks to reporters outside a courtroom in Oakland, Calif. O'Malley has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for the two men charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for their role in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed three dozen people attending an unlicensed concert. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
City spokeswoman Karen Boyd didn't immediately return phone and email inquiries Friday.

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for the two men charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for their role in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed three dozen people attending an unlicensed concert. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
The lawyers also said they will seek to have the trial moved from Oakland to another county because of local media coverage.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, an emergency crew worker, top right, walks on a roof next to the site of a warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has reversed course and says she will no longer consider plea deals to resolve the only criminal case filed in connection to a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Judge James Cramer last week rejected a plea deal that called for Almena to get a nine-year prison sentence and Harris to receive a six-year term. Cramer rejected the plea deal after listening to grieving families of victims testify for two days about their losses. Many of them angrily denounced the proposed sentences as too lenient, though Cramer said he was rejecting the plea deal because Almena failed to show adequate remorse.

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2016 file photo shows the inside of the charred warehouse called the Ghost Ship in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has reversed course and says she will no longer consider plea deals to resolve the only criminal case filed in connection to a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The two men charged in the case Derick Almena and Max Harris are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Since then, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley has announced that her office will not discuss any more plea deals and requested a trial be scheduled as soon as possible. She said she was swayed by the families' unhappiness with the plea deal and their desire for a trial.

Attorney Curtis Briggs, representing Max Harris, speaks to reporters after a court hearing in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Lawyers for Harris and Derick Almena, the two men charged in the Northern California warehouse fire that killed 36 people in Dec. 2016, said Friday they are now preparing for a trial where they will try to shift blame for the blaze from their clients to others, including the building's owner and government officials. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)
"The grief of the families, the pain and shock of the community by the senseless and tragic deaths of 36 individuals caused by a fire that roared through the warehouse is as strong and deep today as it was in December 2016," O'Malley wrote. "These lives were lost at the hands of the two defendants."

Attorney Curtis Briggs, center left, representing Max Harris, speaks to reporters after a court hearing in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Lawyers for Harris and Derick Almena, the two men charged in the Northern California warehouse fire that killed 36 people in Dec. 2016, said Friday they are now preparing for a trial where they will try to shift blame for the blaze from their clients to others, including the building's owner and government officials. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)
Prosecutors left court Friday without comment. District attorney spokeswoman Teresa Drenick didn't return an email inquiry Friday.

Attorney Tony Serra, representing Derick Almena, speaks to reporters after a court hearing in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Lawyers for Almena and Max Harris, the two men charged in the Northern California warehouse fire in Dec. 2016 that killed 36 people, said Friday they are now preparing for a trial where they will try to shift blame for the blaze from their clients to others, including the building's owner and government officials. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)
Almena rented the Oakland warehouse and turned it into a death trap, the district attorney said when charges were filed last year. He is accused of filling the warehouse with highly flammable furniture, art pieces and other knick-knacks that made it difficult for new visitors to quickly find exits. Almena hired Harris to help manage the facility by collecting rent, booking concerts among other duties.

Attorney Tony Serra, center right, representing Derick Almena, speaks to reporters at a courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Lawyers for the two men, Almena and Max Harris, charged in the 2016 Northern California warehouse fire that killed 36 people said Friday they are now preparing for a trial where they will try to shift blame for the blaze from their clients to others, including the building's owner and government officials. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)
They are the only people facing criminal charges for the deadliest structure fire since 100 people died in a Rhode Island nightclub fire in 2003.

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2016 file photo shows the inside of the charred warehouse called the Ghost Ship in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has reversed course and says she will no longer consider plea deals to resolve the only criminal case filed in connection to a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The two men charged in the case Derick Almena and Max Harris are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, an emergency crew worker, top right, walks on a roof next to the site of a warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has reversed course and says she will no longer consider plea deals to resolve the only criminal case filed in connection to a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, crew workers walk behind debris from a warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has reversed course and says she will no longer consider plea deals to resolve the only criminal case filed in connection to a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
