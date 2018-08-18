Lawyers will seek to shift blame for warehouse fire at trial

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2016 file photo shows the inside of the charred warehouse called the Ghost Ship in Oakland, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has reversed course and says she will no longer consider plea deals to resolve the only criminal case filed in connection to a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people, according to a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The two men charged in the case Derick Almena and Max Harris are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)