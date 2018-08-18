LEADING OFF: Urena, Puig appeal bans, deGrom up, Colon party

Trevor Bauer isn't going to let a stress fracture in his right leg get in the way of throwing a baseball. Cleveland's right-hander will be out four to six weeks with the injury, but that's not stopping him from keeping his arm in shape. Bauer played catch from his knees while wearing a walking boot with an athletic trainer Friday, and he hopes to return faster than the timetable given by manager Terry Francona. The right-hander admitted he didn't take the news very well when he learned he'll be out for an extended period of time.