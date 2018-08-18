The Latest: Italy buries its Genoa dead as emotions surge

An undated photo showing 33-year-old Davide Capello. One survivor of the Genoa bridge collapse was in his car as it plunged 45 meters (150 feet) to the ground along with falling sections of highway and concrete. He says he immediately understood that the structure was collapsing. "It came down, everything, the world came down," said 33-year-old Davide Capello, a firefighter and soccer player who walked away traumatized but physically unharmed from Tuesday’s disaster. Capello told The Associated Press on Friday that he was at the midpoint of the bridge wearing a seatbelt when it collapsed. "I heard a noise, a dull noise. I saw the columns of the highway in front of me come down. A car in front of me disappeared into the darkness," he said. (Davide Capello via AP)