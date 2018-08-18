Kyle Larson looks for a sweep on NASCAR's Bristol bullring

Kyle Larson looks for a sweep on NASCAR's Bristol bullring

Kyle Larson looks for a sweep on NASCAR's Bristol bullring
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By JENNA FRYER | August 18, 2018 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 5:02 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The "other" Kyle is trying to sweep Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson is starting from the pole Saturday night in the Cup race at Bristol in his bid to cap his first successful weekend on NASCAR's .0533-mile concrete oval. He's on a roll after winning the Xfinity Series race a night earlier.

That was Larson's first career victory on the bullring after four runner-up finishes, and he lost to Busch in each of those races.

Busch starts third and is seeking his eighth career Cup victory at Bristol. He's twice before swept the weekend events, but he was knocked out of the Xfinity event after hitting the wall because of a flat tire. That opened the opportunity for Larson's Xfinity race.

The car of Austin Dillon failed pre-race inspection and had to forfeit his 18th-place starting position.

Cars sit under tents as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Cars sit under tents as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Rain in Tennessee led NASCAR to move the start time up one hour.

___

A man walks through the pit area as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
A man walks through the pit area as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cars are worked on while sitting under tents as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Cars are worked on while sitting under tents as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)