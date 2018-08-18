Kansas independent candidate wants to lure votes from Kobach

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman discusses his run for Kansas governor as an independent candidate during an interview in Topeka, Kan. Orman says many Kansas Republicans view their party's nominee, Kris Kobach, as not only extreme, but incompetent and corrupt. He believes those Republican voters will be attracted to his background as a businessman. Orman said Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, he expects his business experience will also draw to him Democratic voters who view the governor's job as not just a policy job but a management job. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)