Judge upholds delay of anti-segregation housing rule

HUD said in January that it would immediately stop reviewing plans that had been submitted but not yet accepted, and jurisdictions won't have to comply with the rule until after 2020. The agency said the postponement was in response to complaints from communities that had struggled to complete assessments and produce plans meeting HUD's standards; of the 49 submissions HUD received in 2017, roughly a third were sent back. In delaying the rule, HUD reverted to its previous process for evaluating discrimination in housing.