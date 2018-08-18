Jackson County Schools energy efficiency program nets $1M back into system

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County school system is looking to put more money in education and less into utility bills. The system just realized a savings of $1 million after making energy-saving upgrades.
The energy savings program is now in its third year, and school officials say they’ve already reached a savings in the six-figure range.
It was nearly three years ago that Jackson County completed an energy efficiency program to its 20 facilities.
Schneider Electric was in charge of the project.
They began the process of using CFL bulbs with reflectors to increase light using smaller wattage bulbs. They installed sensors to keep lights off when people were not using the room.
All of the rooms now have individual air conditioners that are adjusted while rooms are in use and scaled back when they are not. That has resulted in a utilities cost cut of nearly 30 percent, which means that money can go toward more important things.
“Making sure the lights aren’t left on and those type things can allow you to hire an additional teacher or bring in instructional equipment, or an aide, or adding additional features. I mean it’s well worth the effort to do and so it’s a win-win,” said Jackson County assistant school superintendent AJ Buckner.
School officials say any future changes in lighting will include the use of led lights which are even more energy efficient.
