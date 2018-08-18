Italy's leader demands safe roads; bridge toll rises to 43

A man holds up a sign with writing reading in Italian "In Italy, at maintenance it is preferred inauguration" and the recent floods? and the Vajont dam? The past doesn't teach anything to those who don't want to learn the lessons of history" as he stands outside the exhibition center Fiera di Genova where a funeral service for some of the victims of a collapsed highway bridge is taking place, in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city's fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP)