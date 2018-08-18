Indians gather as former premier Vajpayee is cremated

A mourner holds a portrait of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as he stands with others outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Thousands of people are paying homage to Vajpayee as his body is taken to his Hindu nationalist party's headquarters before cremation on the banks of the Yamuna River. Vajpayee, 93, died on Thursday in a New Delhi hospital where he was being treated for a kidney infection and chest congestion. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)