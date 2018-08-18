Huntsville police investigating robbery at Dollar General

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Dollar General in Huntsville.
Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police confirms that a robbery took place on Saturday at the store on Triana Boulevard.
A suspect reportedly walked into the store and demanded cash. Police say he did not produce a weapon, but acted as if he had one.
The suspect is a black male, about 6-foot, wearing a black shirt and gray shorts, according to Huntsville police.
Details on this incident are still few. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.
