Huntsville police announce DUI traffic checkpoints

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety administration, nearly 11,000 people die on the road each year due to drunken driving. To help combat those statistics within Alabama, ADECA’s Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division administers grant funding to put more law enforcement personnel on the roadways during the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaigns. Previously, the national slogan was ‘Drunk Driving: Over the Limit, Under Arrest,’ but since impaired driving is not limited to alcohol consumption, law enforcement agencies are stressing sober driving. The campaigns, which take place around Labor Day and New Year’s, include state troopers as well as city and county law enforcement officers working overtime in Alabama to remove dangerous drivers from the state’s roadways.

