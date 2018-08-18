Huntsville police announce DUI traffic checkpoints

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend and other traffic details through Sept 3.
Police say if you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration. The task force uses data provided by the North Alabama Safety Office to determine traffic accident hot spots across the city. Right now there are 57 designated hot spots throughout Huntsville, and officers will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations.
Some of the locations include:
- Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
- Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
- Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
- Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
- Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
- Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
- Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road
- Church Street/Pratt Avenue
- Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
- Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
- University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
- University Drive/Research Park Boulevard
- University Drive/Slaughter Road.
If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100. When you call, be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.
