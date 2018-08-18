Huntsville police announce DUI traffic checkpoints

Huntsville police are conducting DUI checkpoints through Sept. 3.
August 17, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend and other traffic details through Sept 3.

Police say if you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration. The task force uses data provided by the North Alabama Safety Office to determine traffic accident hot spots across the city. Right now there are 57 designated hot spots throughout Huntsville, and officers will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations.

Some of the locations include:

  • Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
  • Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
  • Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
  • Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
  • Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
  • Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
  • Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road
  • Church Street/Pratt Avenue
  • Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
  • Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
  • University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
  • University Drive/Research Park Boulevard
  • University Drive/Slaughter Road.

If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100. When you call, be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety administration, nearly 11,000 people die on the road each year due to drunken driving. To help combat those statistics within Alabama, ADECA’s Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division administers grant funding to put more law enforcement personnel on the roadways during the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaigns. Previously, the national slogan was ‘Drunk Driving: Over the Limit, Under Arrest,’ but since impaired driving is not limited to alcohol consumption, law enforcement agencies are stressing sober driving. The campaigns, which take place around Labor Day and New Year’s, include state troopers as well as city and county law enforcement officers working overtime in Alabama to remove dangerous drivers from the state’s roadways.
