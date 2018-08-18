Grissom Tigers season preview

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It will be less than a week before the start of high school football. This time next Friday, we’ll be out there underneath those Friday night lights.
The Grissom Tigers are getting ready to turn things around big time with head coach Chip English. The team has seemed to buy in to his new leadership and coaching style. And with time ticking for the Tigers, English shared what needs to get done before game one.
“You know, we have five days, and coaching and meetings and that kind of stuff. But you try to prepare the guys for Friday night where they don’t have to think. They can just react and play. The biggest key right now is getting those guys reps and reps so they can be comfortable on Friday nights," said English.
And the Tigers are looking to improve from their 3-7 record last season as Grissom finished in eighth place in class 7A Region 4. But it looks like English is turning the program around for the better.
We’ll see how he does in his second season with the Tigers as they get ready for a nonregion game next Friday at Hazel Green.
