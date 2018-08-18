A focused Mackenzie Phillips takes it one day at a time

Phillips: I think that if 'High on Arrival' came out now, people would not have been speculating on whether I was a liar or not. I remember watching one of those evening magazine shows and they actually had a body language expert who was looking at clips of me talking on 'Oprah' and seeing whether or not from my body language if I was lying. I don't think that would be considered appropriate today. So I think it would have been a very different experience. But I'm not sure.