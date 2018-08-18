Bishop: I have 'profound remorse' after sex abuse report

The grand jury report faulted Gainer over his handling of the case of the Rev. Joseph Pease, an abusive priest who retired in 2003 after admitting to sexual misconduct with a minor. In a 2014 letter to the Vatican, Gainer said he didn't want to kick Pease out of the priesthood altogether, asking that he instead live the rest of his life "in prayer and penance, without adding further anxiety or suffering to his situation, and without risking public knowledge of crimes."