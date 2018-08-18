Changes to bus routes for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Changes are being made to some bus routes for students in Huntsville.
Huntsville City Schools says that Apple Bus Company has updated the bus routes within the school system after requests were made since the start of the school year.
The school system says that parents should check their child’s bus number. You can look at those numbers by clicking here.
There is also a “SafeStop” bus tracker app available for parents to see how these changes may affect your child’s bus pickup or drop-off times.
