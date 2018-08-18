Cahill sharp, A's beat Astros 7-1 to tie for AL West lead

The Athletics honored members of the 2002 team that set an American League record 20-game winning streak and was featured in the movie, "Moneyball." Scott Hatteberg, who hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth for the record-setting 20th win on Sept. 4, always felt then-manager Art Howe got a bum deal in the movie. "The story is seen through Hollywood and they needed a villain. He was not that guy," Hatteberg said Saturday. "He was never too high or too low. That season was chock full of memories and he was not one for speeches. He stayed calm and that helped us play better." Howe sent a video message acknowledging the team and fans.