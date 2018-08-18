Bob Mackie's designs for Cher, Carol Burnett up for auction

Fashion and Costume Designer Bob Mackie poses with one of his illustrations, a marker and pencil costume sketch of Elton John as a devil for his 1986 Ice on Fire tour, in London, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The sketch which is signed by Bob is estimated at 1,000-2,000 US Dollars (788-1,575 UK Pounds) and will be auctioned in the 'Property from the Collection of Bob Mackie' sale by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)