Boarding school: 7 former staffers sexually abused students

It said the misconduct happened primarily during the 1970s and 1980s and largely involved seven teachers and staffers: Christopher Carlisle, an English teacher from 1963 to 1982, Ronald Carlson, an English teacher from 1971 to 1981, George DelPrete, an athletic director and history teacher from 1970 to 2004, Dr. Peter Gott, the school's medical director from 1972 to 2005, Albert Sly, a music teacher from 1950 to 1970 and again in 2008, Leif Thorne-Thomsen, a classics teacher from 1964 to 1992, and Damon White, an English teacher from 1983 to 2012.