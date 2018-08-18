Global markets lose steam in European trading

TURKEY: The country's currency fell again, trading down about 5 percent, after the U.S. threatened to impose more sanctions and Turkey said it would retaliate. The diplomatic dispute is about an American pastor jailed in Turkey, and is worsening financial concerns about Turkey, which has high debt and inflation. The country's problems are not expected to pose a major threat to European or U.S. markets but investors have become more cautious in the past week.