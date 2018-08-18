Amid turmoil, USA Gymnastics takes small steps forward

"I've read through all the manuals. There isn't anything in any of our manuals that demands we win medals," Forster said. "Not one. No matter what the press has said. There isn't anything that says we have to win medals. We have to put the best team out on the floor. That's our job, and we're going to do it in the very best, positive way we can so that athletes have a great experience doing it. That's the hope. Well, it isn't hope. It's mandatory I do it."