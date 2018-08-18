ALEA hiring state troopers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A shortage in Alabama State Troopers is not a new topic. While in 2016, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not hire any troopers, ALEA has been putting troopers on the roads the last couple of years.
There are currently 308 state troopers, but a study from the University of Alabama suggests there should be nearly 1,000.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said the agency is hiring and could end up with nearly 50 new troopers this year. He said this could allow one trooper to be added to nearly every county.
“Some would need one or two. Some would get three or four. It just all depends where the need is. We map everything out and see where, you know the accidents are, time of day, things like that and where they are most needed," Taylor said.
Just to give you a quick comparison, while Alabama has around 300 troopers, as of last month Georgia has more than 800, and Florida had 1,000 in 2016.
To apply as a state trooper, you can visit the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website.
